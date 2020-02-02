FLO Market Capitalization Reaches $6.10 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $24,686.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

