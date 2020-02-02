Flowchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,119.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Flowchain token can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00026290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. In the last week, Flowchain has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $23,119.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.05993784 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00126918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

