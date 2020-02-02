Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,265 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

FLO opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.50 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flowers Foods news, CMO Debo Mukherjee bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

