FlypMe (FYP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 22% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $272,428.00 and $29.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.34 or 0.02973034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00130639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

