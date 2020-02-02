Folgory Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $190.67 million and $1.07 million worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folgory Coin token can currently be bought for about $12.01 or 0.00127009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,872,258 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com.

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

