Footballcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Footballcoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $1,407.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Coindeal and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000548 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000540 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin. Footballcoin’s official website is www.footballcoin.io.

Footballcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Livecoin and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footballcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footballcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Footballcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

