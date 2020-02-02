Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0193 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Force Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.95 or 0.06024335 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024965 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126983 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034756 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Force Protocol

FOR is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Force Protocol

