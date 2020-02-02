Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 80,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,573 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,563,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTS. CIBC downgraded shares of Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

FTS opened at $43.60 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

