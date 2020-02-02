Fountain (FTN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $104,590.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $104,590.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

