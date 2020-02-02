Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $36.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

