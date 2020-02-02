Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Buys 21,070 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 6.7% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,089,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,669,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

