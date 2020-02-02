Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $124.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

