Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned approximately 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,279,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,241,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,143,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after buying an additional 177,083 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 14,991,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.