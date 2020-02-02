Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Earns Sell Rating from Evercore ISI

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BEN. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,279,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $21,407,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,671,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

