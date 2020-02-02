FREE Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43,204.00 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. FREE Coin has a market cap of $868,038.00 and $43,204.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.60 or 0.02989967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00196269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin was first traded on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

