Freicoin (FRC) Hits Market Cap of $209,367.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $209,367.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000272 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,785,161 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

