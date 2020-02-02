Friendz 24 Hour Volume Hits $67,720.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BitMart, HitBTC and Mercatox. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $67,720.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Friendz

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,284,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, HitBTC, BitMart, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

