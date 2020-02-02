FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). FTS International reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 49.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTSI shares. Scotiabank cut FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Capital One Financial cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTS International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Shares of FTSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 313,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,476. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. FTS International has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of FTS International by 94.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

