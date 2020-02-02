Function X (FX) Trading 28.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000787 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $11.60 million and $1.12 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00047096 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066961 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,462.43 or 1.00166649 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000725 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050242 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001450 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,927,694 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

