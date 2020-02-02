Fundamentun LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation grew its stake in Alphabet by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,432.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,402.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,275.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.