Fundamentun LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 34,121 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

