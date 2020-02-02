Fundamentun LLC Purchases 2,180 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,505 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 344,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after acquiring an additional 75,040 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $142.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $110.21 and a one year high of $144.65. The stock has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

