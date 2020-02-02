FunFair (FUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $19.14 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $19.14 million and approximately $278,181.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00197256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00129041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, OKEx, C2CX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

