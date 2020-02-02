FUTURAX (FTXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $54,629.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. FUTURAX has a market cap of $5,876.00 and approximately $54,629.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00362250 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010664 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001667 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011312 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.