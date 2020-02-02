FuzeX Trading 110.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 110.2% higher against the dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $929,732.00 and approximately $4,325.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, CPDAX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FuzeX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.49 or 0.02969818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00197805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00130056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allbit, Livecoin, Coinbe, Cobinhood, Token Store, IDEX, CoinBene, COSS and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.