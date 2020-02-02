GAMB Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One GAMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $364,079.00 and $1,967.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.58 or 0.05972831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00126986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013372 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010636 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

