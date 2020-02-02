Game.com (GTC) One Day Volume Tops $2.04 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Game.com has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $2.04 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, HADAX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.53 or 0.05949210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00126976 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034725 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox, Gate.io and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

