GameCredits Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $299,638.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. GameCredits has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $299,638.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 78.9% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00754834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006932 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00032859 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinrail, Crex24, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit, BitBay, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

