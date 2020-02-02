GAPS Market Cap Tops $62.55 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $62.55 million and $1.12 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAPS has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $6.25 or 0.00066648 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00046817 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000776 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,446.75 or 1.00630444 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001653 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000368 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.