Gas Market Cap Achieves $12.87 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00013524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Poloniex, Coinnest and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, Binance, Cobinhood, Bitinka, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Koinex, Poloniex, Bitbns, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

