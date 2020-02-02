GCN Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $13.77 and $32.15. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $105,249.00 and $18.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00759227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009363 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006996 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033380 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

