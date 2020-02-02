Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010609 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $48.76 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.02975395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00197380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00130140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,612,449 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

