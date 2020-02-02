General Attention Currency (XAC) Price Tops $2.28 on Exchanges

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. General Attention Currency has a market capitalization of $22.80 million and approximately $2,001.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One General Attention Currency token can currently be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00024241 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Fatbtc, Livecoin and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

General Attention Currency Token Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io. The official website for General Attention Currency is amark.io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io.

Buying and Selling General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Crex24, Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade General Attention Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

