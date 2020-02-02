Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $1.00 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00011312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.02968188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00196766 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00129327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Ovis and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

