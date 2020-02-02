GenesisX Hits Market Cap of $51,343.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market cap of $51,343.00 and $192.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,737,684 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.