Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111,861 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Genuine Parts worth $78,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.57. 851,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,946. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

