GeoCoin (GEO) Price Up 4.2% This Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $647,528.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00758039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00066922 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.