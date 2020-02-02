GET Protocol (GET) Market Cap Achieves $4.35 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $54,863.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and DDEX.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.09 or 0.05981853 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00126919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

