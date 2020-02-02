Gexan Price Reaches $0.0261 on Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a market capitalization of $66,068.00 and $4,723.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.42 or 0.01242380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00046988 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00204515 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Gexan Coin Profile

Gexan is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,853,252 coins and its circulating supply is 2,535,746 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

