Giant (GIC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,980.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.42, $31.10, $13.92 and $50.68. Giant has a total market capitalization of $82,738.00 and $2,980.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023837 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00124922 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039624 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003215 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000746 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 261.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,925,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,925,884 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.89, $18.98, $31.10, $20.33, $10.42, $50.68, $24.71, $11.91, $13.92, $7.59, $70.83 and $5.63. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

