GINcoin (GIN) Price Up 41.8% Over Last Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. GINcoin has a total market cap of $115,584.00 and $1,927.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded up 41.8% against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,447.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.51 or 0.02024892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.93 or 0.04025416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00757082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00121286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00776090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009386 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00026012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00698072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

