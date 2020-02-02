Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,858 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.2% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,030 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FedEx stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.64. 3,285,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.