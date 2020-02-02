Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Market Cap Reaches $1.41 Million

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $2,011.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024327 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006349 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,895,889 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

