Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Holdings Boosted by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the quarter. Global Medical REIT comprises 2.8% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 2.51% of Global Medical REIT worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 236,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,814. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.57 million, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.44. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.03.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

