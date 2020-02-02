Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after purchasing an additional 718,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $111.65 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.14 and a 200 day moving average of $172.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.23.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

