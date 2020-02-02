Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.21 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $79,707.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Indodax, Rfinex and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.28 or 0.02985336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00196519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128637 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Rfinex, Indodax and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

