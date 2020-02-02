Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) is Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,058 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises about 3.1% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 331,827 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,845,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 522,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $11.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

