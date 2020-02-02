GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Volume Tops $2,397.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $149,841.00 and $2,397.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,438.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.02025705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.05 or 0.04045159 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00756706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00121921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00793878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009388 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00712587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,867,353 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

