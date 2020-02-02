GMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.77 Million

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One GMB token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including BW and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, GMB has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. GMB has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $111.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $554.04 or 0.05888340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00126951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034702 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial. GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io.

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.