GoByte Hits One Day Volume of $12,448.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. GoByte has a market capitalization of $329,200.00 and approximately $12,448.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000510 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,834,771 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.